Atascadero Fire crews put out garage fire Saturday morning

today at 10:29 am
Published 10:43 am

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Fire Department extinguished a garage fire just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 9177 Maple St. after reports from multiple next-door neighbors.

Crews took an hour to put the fire out after seeing heavy fire on the interior and rear of the garage as no injuries were reported from the incident, according to the AFD.

The fire first broke out inside the garage as Debris and fences made access difficult initially, explained the AFD.

Twenty people from the AFD, CAL Fire, Paso Robles Fire, Templeton, and State Hospital responded to the incident with the cause of the fire still under investigation.

Caleb Nguyen

