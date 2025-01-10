Camarillo Airport plays crucial role in firefighting efforts across southern California

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The Camarillo Airport is a vital hub for firefighting operations, supporting crews battling wildfires across Southern California. This marks the third time in just 60 days that the airport has been a base for regional firefighting efforts.

Since Wednesday morning, approximately 20 aircraft are stationed at the airport, ready to assist in containing the fires. By next week, another 20 firefighting helicopters are expected to join the operation, bolstering the resources available to combat the flames.

The airport’s proximity to multiple fire zones enables rapid response times, with crews able to reach affected areas within minutes. “Despite the winds, they were able to fly immediately and for the first 44 hours. That made all the difference in combating that fire,” said Jannette Jauregui, Public Information Officer for the Ventura County Department of Airports.

She also emphasized that having a regional airport so close to the fire zones has been a game changer, particularly given the unprecedented intensity of the winds fueling these wildfires.

Camarillo Airport’s contributions extend beyond this season.

At the end of last year, it served as a critical base during efforts to contain both the Mountain Fire and the first Malibu Fire.

Fire crews from across the region are joining forces, with the Ventura County Aviation Unit—stationed at the airport—playing a key role in the response. So far, the airport’s operations remain uninterrupted, ensuring continuous support for the firefighting efforts.

As Southern California battles these blazes, the Camarillo Airport stands as a crucial partner in protecting lives, homes, and communities.