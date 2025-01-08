Brush Fire breaks out near Ventura’s Olivas Park Drive

VENTURA, Calif. – A vegetation fire, now known as the Olivas Fire, broke out early this morning just before 8 a.m., prompting quick action from local authorities. High winds remain a significant concern in the area, as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

The fire was reported in the Santa Clara River bottom near Olivas Park Drive and Harbor Boulevard.

Thick smoke was visible over the area, leading authorities to temporarily close Harbor Boulevard. The fire prompted an evacuation order for River Haven, a nearby homeless encampment.

The fire, which could be seen from the Olivas Links Golf Course, required a robust response. Units from Ventura City Fire and Ventura County Fire departments were dispatched to the scene. Fortunately, no structures were damaged.

As a precaution, the golf course has been closed for the day.

The immediate threat from the Olivas Fire has diminished, and only one evacuation order remains in effect for the River Haven encampment.

Firefighters have stopped forward progress and the fire is currently estimated at 28 acres.

Crews are continuing to monitor the area to prevent any flare-ups.