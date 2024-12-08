Skip to Content
Fire

Prescribed burn scheduled this week in San Luis Obispo

KEYT
By
today at 12:34 pm
Published 12:37 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal FIRE SLO crews alongside many other agencies are targeting both Dec. 10 and 11 for a prescribed burn starting at 10:00 a.m. each day.

The burn will take place near Highway 1's Canet and Giraldi Rds. and will burn about 90 acres of brush to help reduce wildfire risk among other benefits, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Weather conditions will be monitored before the dates to ensure safe burn conditions with said precautions.

For more information visit the CAL Fire SLO website or the ACPD website.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content