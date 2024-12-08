Prescribed burn scheduled this week in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal FIRE SLO crews alongside many other agencies are targeting both Dec. 10 and 11 for a prescribed burn starting at 10:00 a.m. each day.

The burn will take place near Highway 1's Canet and Giraldi Rds. and will burn about 90 acres of brush to help reduce wildfire risk among other benefits, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Weather conditions will be monitored before the dates to ensure safe burn conditions with said precautions.

For more information visit the CAL Fire SLO website or the ACPD website.