Skip to Content
Fire

Fire crews on scene of apartment fire in Isla Vista

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:56 am
Published 11:16 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Fire crews are helping with an apartment fire after a dryer caught fire within the complex at 6763 Abrego Road in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down quickly after an initial call time of 10:46 a.m. and no other units were affected from the flames, detailed the SBCFD.

No injuries were reported from the incident and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
apartment fire
isla vista
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content