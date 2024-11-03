Fire crews on scene of apartment fire in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Fire crews are helping with an apartment fire after a dryer caught fire within the complex at 6763 Abrego Road in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down quickly after an initial call time of 10:46 a.m. and no other units were affected from the flames, detailed the SBCFD.

No injuries were reported from the incident and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.