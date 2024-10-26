Skip to Content
Civilians put out brush fire before emergency crews arrive in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – A group of citizens helped extinguish a fire just past Las Cruces in Lompoc on Highway 1, just past 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Angelina McCray and five other bystanders stopped a fire with a sweater, water and other materials before crews arrived, she told Your News Channel.

Eventually, crews helped put out the six-12 inch flames entirely with an extinguisher but not before McCray and others' initial efforts, she said to Your News Channel.

