Man dead after car fire sparks on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man died after his car caught on fire that later spread to nearby brush near Highway 154 just past 9:30 p.m. Monday near the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire crews knocked down the fire at 9:54 p.m. where the solar driver was pronounced dead at the scene, detailed the SBCFD.

There is currently an extended closure on Highway 154 and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the SBCFD.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.