Santa Barbara County Fire Department scheduling prescribed burn at UCSB lagoon

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is scheduling a prescribed burn at the UCSB lagoon tomorrow.

The burn will happen in partnership with the county's Air Pollution Control District from about 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the active smoke period set to last one hour at Lagoon Island on the campus.

The purpose of the burn is to restore native habitats and will cover a quarter acre of grassland.

Burnings like these will help clear the way for various plants and study areas for other flora and fauna.

Any trail closures set by the burning must be respected and caution while driving through the route is recommended.

Those who may be affected by the health effects of the burning are advised to remain indoors or avoid the area altogether.

For more information visit the SBC ACPD.