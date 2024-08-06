Cal Fire SLO offers citizens advice when to mow to prevent brush fires

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire SLO fire personnel advise citizens around SLO County when to mow and trim weeds to prevent wildfires.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

During the month of July 2024, CAL FIRE/ San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to multiple wildland fires due to mowing, weed eating and disking. Knowing When to Mow means - mowing, weed eating and disking prior to 10:00 AM, never on windy days and always with a water source available.

California Public Resource Code 4442 requires spark arresters on internal combustion engines.

Lawn mowers are for green lawns not for dead/dry vegetation. Once a lawn mower is used on dead/dry vegetation such as annual grasses the blades on a lawn mower can strike rocks or metal objects within the dead/dry vegetation. The strike will cause a fire.

Weed eaters used in dead/dry vegetation can also start a fire via metal blades, wire in the string, metal head and the heat of motor/exhaust once placed in dead/dry vegetation.

Tractor Disking in dead dry vegetation can cause a fire due to the metal disks striking rocks in dead/dry vegetation will cause a fire.

For more information, please visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

Cal Fire SLO