1 person dead in Morro Bay house fire

MORRO BAY, Calif. - One person died after a home caught fire early Saturday morning in Morro Bay. According to the Morro Bay Police Department, officers responded to a report of a fire at 12:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Kings Avenue. The intensity of the fire prevented officers from getting into the home when they arrived. Firefighters with the Morro Bay Fire Department and other local agencies arrived within minutes of the officers and worked to control the fire, per a department news release. One person was confirmed dead, but their identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, the fire department said. San Luis Obispo fire investigators will assist the Morro Bay Fire Department in identifying the cause of the fire.

