No structures are threatened at this time on Apache Canyon Rd. and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Fire Department is on scene of a 30-40 acre fire burning 1/2 mile past Highway 33 at Los Padres National Forest.

