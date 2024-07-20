Skip to Content
Fire crews open roof to put out attic fire in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department are helping with a house fire in Goleta.

Fire crews contained the flames and prevented any injuries after opening the ceiling and roof from the incident that started in the attic, according to the SBCFD.

Clean up crews remain at the scene and the home remains without power at this time, detailed the SBCFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

