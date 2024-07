PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Fire crews are currently on scene of a 40-acre fire at the 3000 block of Creston Rd. in Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Forward progress for the flames stopped at 40 acres around 7:04 p.m. Monday, detailed Cal Fire SLO.

The initial call time for the incident came at 6:09 p.m. and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.