Car catches fire after crash and closes Highway 101

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
Published 10:37 am

GOLETA, Calif. – A Subaru car caught fire after a crash with a pickup truck. It temporarily closed Highway 101 near Goleta late Saturday at 11:49 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

Fire crews kept the fire from vegetation and both patients involved denied ambulance transport after getting out of their cars on their own, explained the SBCFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

