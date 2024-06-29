Skip to Content
Fire

Fire burns two homes in Paso Robles

CAL Fire SLO
By
Published 10:19 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Multiple fire crews helped CAL Fire SLO with a multi-home fire at 2:01 a.m. Saturday at the 5700 block of Monterey Rd. in Paso Robles, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Many vehicles were on fire and the forward progress of flames stopped at 5:31 a.m. without any injuries to report, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and fire crews are still on scene for clean up duties, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
cal fire slo
KEYT
multi structure fire
paso robles

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content