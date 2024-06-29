Fire burns two homes in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Multiple fire crews helped CAL Fire SLO with a multi-home fire at 2:01 a.m. Saturday at the 5700 block of Monterey Rd. in Paso Robles, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Many vehicles were on fire and the forward progress of flames stopped at 5:31 a.m. without any injuries to report, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and fire crews are still on scene for clean up duties, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.