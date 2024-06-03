Fire crews respond to garage fire at 220 Olive Mill Rd. in Montecito Monday afternoon

MONTECITO, Calif. – Fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire Monday afternoon at 220 Olive Mill Road in Montecito, according to the Montecito Fire Department (MFD).

MFD first responders explained light smoke coming from the garage upon arrival but a sprinkler system within the garage limited damage to just the garage and no injuries, explained the MFD.

The fire caused a road closure from Hot Springs Road to the Olive Mill roundabout at Coast Village Road as crews remain on the scene for both mop up and a possible cause to the fire, detailed the MFD.