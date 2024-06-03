Skip to Content
Fire

Fire crews respond to garage fire at 220 Olive Mill Rd. in Montecito Monday afternoon

KEYT
By
Published 5:29 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. – Fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire Monday afternoon at 220 Olive Mill Road in Montecito, according to the Montecito Fire Department (MFD).

MFD first responders explained light smoke coming from the garage upon arrival but a sprinkler system within the garage limited damage to just the garage and no injuries, explained the MFD.

The fire caused a road closure from Hot Springs Road to the Olive Mill roundabout at Coast Village Road as crews remain on the scene for both mop up and a possible cause to the fire, detailed the MFD.

Article Topic Follows: Fire
house fire
KEYT
montecito
Montecito Fire Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content