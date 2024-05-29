Firefigthers ask people to take precautions as fires hit the Central Coast

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department want people to take precaution as temperature rises and fires begin on the Central Coast.

On Tuesday, five different fires took place in San Luis Obispo County. CalFire SLO said a few of them began on road sides. CalFire SLO Public Information Officer Toni Davis said the fires have all been contained and are under investigation.

A 1400-acre grass fire southeast of Cuyama in Santa Barbara County also began on Tuesday. Fire teams are actively trying to contain the fire.

Fire crews encourage people to begin preparing for fire related incidents. They urge people to ensure their cars are in good working conditions before hitting the road. When a car is parked on the side of the road for an emergency or non-emergency reason, a small spark can start a roadside fire.

Firefighters also said to begin preparing homes and structures for wildfire incidents. Begin removing dead grass, trees and plants 100 feet or to the property line away from your home. Don't mow your property after 10 a.m. and do not mow on a windy day where dry particles can fly into fire hazards.

For more information on fire prevention visit fire.ca.gov.