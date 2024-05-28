Fire teams on the scene of 150-acre grass fire southeast of Cuyama Tuesday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to an approximately 150-acre grass fire southeast of Cuyama Tuesday.

The fire does not currently threaten any nearby structures and has a moderate rate of spread explained Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, this fire has the potential to be up to 200 acres and winds are altering the rate of spread.

Four fixed-wing air tankers and three Type 1 helicopters are part of the aerial response to the vegetation fire detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an ongoing emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.