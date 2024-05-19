Skip to Content
Prescribed burn to take place near Yaro in San Luis Obispo County next week

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – CALFIRE SLO announced a prescribed burn taking place on private land east of Santa Margarita from May 20 to May 22.

Burnings will start at 9:45 a.m. and end by 6:00 p.m. due to a 23-acre brush burn conducted by CAL FIRE firefighters.

Smoke could be visible in local communities of Park Hill, Santa Margarita, Atascadero and Creston and those affected should monitor air quality at the SLO Clean Air website.

