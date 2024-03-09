Skip to Content
Firefighters demolish burned up packing house in Oxnard

March 9, 2024 11:49 pm
OXNARD, Calif.-A fire destroyed a former Sunkist packing house.

Firefighters put the fire out and are now working to tear down the rest of the buildings off Colonia Rd in Oxnard.

City and  county crews have cordoned off the roads to keep people away.

Before each section is demolished fire officials said cadaver dogs are going inside to search for possible remains.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire on Tuesday night.

Despite rain the following day, parts of the packing house are still smoldering.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

