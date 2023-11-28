Barn destroyed in Ventura fire

VENTURA, Calif.-Ventura , Ventura County and Oxnard firefighters put out a barn fire during Santa Ana winds early Monday morning.

The barn on the 4300 block of Olivas Park Drive filled the sky with smoke.

The smoke blew towards the Olivas Adobe Historic Park but did not do any damage.

One farm worker in the area during the fire said he thinks it may have been sparked by someone without a home who threw something flammable inside the barn to get people out.

But no one was inside the barn when firefighters arrived.

The barn was completely destroyed.

The damaged fence along the road has already but replaced,