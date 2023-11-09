Fire crews responding to a 200-acre vegetation fire on Highway 1 east of Las Cruces Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a 200-acre vegetation fire in the 7200 block of Highway 1 near Sunburst Sanctuary east of the Las Cruces split Thursday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has a moderate rate of spread through cut grasses and air attack has requested two additional tankers join the initial response for a total of six fixed-wing tankers and two helicopters.

The cause of the fire, which was first reported at 12:15 p.m., remains under investigation and no structures are currently threatened detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Vegetation Fire: 7200 Blk HWY 1, Lompoc area at the Sunburst facility. Reported as 5 acres, moderate rate of spread in cut grass. Ground & air resources responding. Air Attack requesting 2 additional tankers (for a total of 4). Cause under investigation. CT 12:15 pm. pic.twitter.com/02GxMGuSU1 — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) November 9, 2023

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it is confirmed.