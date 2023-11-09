Skip to Content
Fire crews responding to a 200-acre vegetation fire on Highway 1 east of Las Cruces Thursday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 1:06 pm
Published 1:53 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a 200-acre vegetation fire in the 7200 block of Highway 1 near Sunburst Sanctuary east of the Las Cruces split Thursday afternoon.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has a moderate rate of spread through cut grasses and air attack has requested two additional tankers join the initial response for a total of six fixed-wing tankers and two helicopters.

The cause of the fire, which was first reported at 12:15 p.m., remains under investigation and no structures are currently threatened detail Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it is confirmed.

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

