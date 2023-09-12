Santa Barbara County Fire recruits perform live drills at the Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex

LOMPOC, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire Academy recruits performed a dramatic series of live drills at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Complex in Lompoc on Tuesday morning.

The 14 recruits went through a designed drill called "Fire Control 3," which allowed them witness firsthand fire behavior in a controlled environment.

During the drill, Fire Academy recruits entered a building and had the opportunity to observe how and when a fire reaches a "flashpoint," the point in time when all contents in a setting ignites.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Academy currently has 14 recruits, which are firefighters who have been hired by department, but must complete a required rigourous 18-week training program in order to officially begin work with the department.

The training program is typically held annually by Santa Barbara County Fire Department and is nearing its completion this year.

Graduation for this year's class is set to for Sept. 29 in Santa Barbara. Once recruits walk through graduation ceremonies and are pinned with badges, they are immediately ready to start working for the department and respond to calls.