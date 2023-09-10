Fire leads to evacuation of Beach City Apartment Complex off Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Firefighters and Santa Barbara Police evacuated the entire Beach City Apartment complex on Saturday night when a fire started in an attic.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Cliff Drive.

People along the Mesa could smell the smoke.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke in the attic that burned through the roof.

They said 2 units are damaged, one of them badly.

Six people have been displaced.

They are still looking into the cause.