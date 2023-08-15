Skip to Content
Crews respond to two side-by-side fires in Santa Margarita, one 25 acres, other 10-15 acres

CAL FIRE SLO
Published 6:20 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are currently responding to two side-by-side vegetation fires in the Carrizo Plain of Santa Margarita – one fire is 25 acres, the other is about 10-15 acres according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

Multiple units are on scene with about 20 more either dispatched or en route – including a Bitter Air Attack, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Cal Fire SLO first reported the fires at 5:36 p.m. near the 9700 block of Bitterwater Rd.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

