Crews stop forward progress of two to three acre vegetation fire in Templeton

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Crews stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire off of Battering Rock Road in Templeton, according to Cal Fire SLO.

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters & #RockIC at scene near the 2300 block of Battering Rock Rd. East of Templeton CA. #slocountyfire pic.twitter.com/uORT8LcZUo — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 16, 2023

Cal Fire SLO spokesperson Toni Davis said this fire is about two to three acres and initially threatened two structures, but has since been mitigated, as of 2:07 p.m.

The call time for this fire was 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday.

Davis said crews will stay on the scene for the following two hours, and that the cause of fire is under investigation.