Crews stop forward progress of two to three acre vegetation fire in Templeton

Courtesy of Cal Fire and PG&E

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Crews stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire off of Battering Rock Road in Templeton, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Cal Fire SLO spokesperson Toni Davis said this fire is about two to three acres and initially threatened two structures, but has since been mitigated, as of 2:07 p.m.

The call time for this fire was 1:34 p.m. on Tuesday.

Davis said crews will stay on the scene for the following two hours, and that the cause of fire is under investigation.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

