Skip to Content
Fire
By
today at 1:17 pm
Published 1:14 pm

CAL Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire, other agencies discuss Wildfire Preparedness Week

Chelsey Michaelis / KEYT

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – CAL Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and other agencies gathered at the Santa Ynez Airport for a press conference on behalf of Wildfire Preparedness Week. Officials discussed what community members can do to help protect against the threat of wildfires.

According to CAL Fire, 80% of homes lost due to a wildfire could've been saved if they had taken measures to protect it.

"By preparing well in advance of a wildfire and taking steps now to reduce wildfire risks- both community and individually- we can dramatically increase our safety, the safety of our community, and the survivability of our homes," said a CAL Fire spokesperson.

Fire officials said this discussion aims to raise awareness on wildfire preparedness, including how the state, federal, and local public safety organizations prepare for the 2023 fire season.

For more from Karen, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Fire
fire news
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Karen, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content