CAL Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire, other agencies discuss Wildfire Preparedness Week

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – CAL Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and other agencies gathered at the Santa Ynez Airport for a press conference on behalf of Wildfire Preparedness Week. Officials discussed what community members can do to help protect against the threat of wildfires.

According to CAL Fire, 80% of homes lost due to a wildfire could've been saved if they had taken measures to protect it.

"By preparing well in advance of a wildfire and taking steps now to reduce wildfire risks- both community and individually- we can dramatically increase our safety, the safety of our community, and the survivability of our homes," said a CAL Fire spokesperson.

Fire officials said this discussion aims to raise awareness on wildfire preparedness, including how the state, federal, and local public safety organizations prepare for the 2023 fire season.

For more from Karen, follow her on Twitter below: