Main St on-ramp reopens after crews put out grass fire along Highway 101 in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Caltrans reopened the southbound Main Street on-ramp after a temporary closure while crews put out a grass fire along Highway 101 on Thursday afternoon.

Main Street on-ramp to southbound #Hwy101 CLOSED in #SantaMaria due to grass fire. Avoid area if possible. #SantaBarbaraCounty — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 13, 2023

California Highway Patrol reported seeing smoke and flames at 1:37 p.m. on its incident report log.

According to CHP, the fire was in the gore point along the highway.

As of 2:30 p.m., a responding News Channel 3-12 crew reported the fire has been extinguished.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, and the cause of fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.