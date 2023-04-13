Main St on-ramp reopens after crews put out grass fire along Highway 101 in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Caltrans reopened the southbound Main Street on-ramp after a temporary closure while crews put out a grass fire along Highway 101 on Thursday afternoon.
Main Street on-ramp to southbound #Hwy101 CLOSED in #SantaMaria due to grass fire. Avoid area if possible. #SantaBarbaraCounty— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 13, 2023
California Highway Patrol reported seeing smoke and flames at 1:37 p.m. on its incident report log.
According to CHP, the fire was in the gore point along the highway.
As of 2:30 p.m., a responding News Channel 3-12 crew reported the fire has been extinguished.
No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, and the cause of fire is not yet known.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.