Skip to Content
Fire
By
today at 2:35 pm
Published 2:09 pm

Main St on-ramp reopens after crews put out grass fire along Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Chelsey Michaelis / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Caltrans reopened the southbound Main Street on-ramp after a temporary closure while crews put out a grass fire along Highway 101 on Thursday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol reported seeing smoke and flames at 1:37 p.m. on its incident report log.

According to CHP, the fire was in the gore point along the highway.

As of 2:30 p.m., a responding News Channel 3-12 crew reported the fire has been extinguished.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident, and the cause of fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Be the first to know breaking news on the Central Coast. Download the News Channel 3-12 app.

Download the app here
Article Topic Follows: Fire
fire
KEYT
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria fire
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content