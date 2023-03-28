Encampment fire causes temporary closure of freeway exit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A fire at an encampment between the Northbound 101 Freeway and the Cabrillo exit caused the temporary closure of the exit in Santa Barbara on Tuesday night.

A plume of thick black smoke could be seen near the freeway around 6 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police detained a man as firefighters put the fire out.

Investigators found a small propane tank, a backpack and evidence of an encampment.

No one was hurt, but there is a lot of burned debris to pick up.