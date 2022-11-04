Skip to Content
Firefighters contain small vegetation fire in Carpinteria

Montecito Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a 1/10 acre vegetation fire in Carpinteria on the 3500 block of Toro Canyon Park Rd, according to Carp-Summerland Fire Chief Greg Fish.

Fish said the fire was under control as of 4:30 p.m., that first alarm resources were quick to the scene and had no concern of the fire spreading.

Fire officials said a tractor had caught fire and the flames spread to a small area of vegetation, but the cause of fire is still under investigation.

The small fire broke out at 3:47 p.m. on Friday, according to a dispatch center.

No injuries have been reported, and handcrews remained on scene for several hours mopping up.

Firefighters from Carpinteria-Summerland and Montecito Fire Departments responded, as well as crews from the Los Padres National Forest, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said the fire was within the Los Padres National Forest, managed by Forest officials.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

