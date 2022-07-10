Skip to Content
Firefighters stop forward progress of 50 by 50 ft brush fire near Paso Robles

Cal Fire SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters stopped forward progress of a 50 by 50 ft spot fire off of Vineyard Drive near Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

Cal Fire SLO said that firefighters worked to extinguish the vegetation fire on Sunday around 1:36 p.m.

No injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged, according to the fire department.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12.

