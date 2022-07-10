Firefighters stop forward progress of 50 by 50 ft brush fire near Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters stopped forward progress of a 50 by 50 ft spot fire off of Vineyard Drive near Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

Cal Fire SLO said that firefighters worked to extinguish the vegetation fire on Sunday around 1:36 p.m.

VEGETATION FIRE: off of Vineyard Drive near Paso Robles #VineyardIC 50’x50’ spot, currently being extinguished. Two fire engines will handle. The balance of the response has been canceled. Forward progress has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/iDf4M8rjrY — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 10, 2022

No injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged, according to the fire department.