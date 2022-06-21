Firefighters respond to brush fire near Santa Maria Riverbed in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – Firefighters are currently responding to a brush fire burning near the Santa Maria Riverbed, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

California Highway Patrol reported seeing smoke coming from the area around 3:20 p.m. on the west side of the bridge.

Fire Captain Adan Orozco from Cal Fire SLO said there is no word yet on how large the fire is, but updates will be provided as more units respond.

