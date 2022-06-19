Skip to Content
Firefighters put out classroom fire at Joe Nightingale School in Orcutt, no injuries

Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire

ORCUTT, Calif. – Firefighters put out a fire at Joe Nightingale School on Sunday afternoon that damaged one classroom, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said that it took the firefighters 10 minutes to knock down the fire in the locked and unoccupied modular classroom.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation, according to Eliason.

