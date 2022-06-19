Firefighters put out classroom fire at Joe Nightingale School in Orcutt, no injuries
ORCUTT, Calif. – Firefighters put out a fire at Joe Nightingale School on Sunday afternoon that damaged one classroom, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
County fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said that it took the firefighters 10 minutes to knock down the fire in the locked and unoccupied modular classroom.
No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation, according to Eliason.
Structure Fire- Joe Nightingale School, 255 Winter Rd, Orcutt. SBC & Santa Maria FF’s took just 10 min to knock down a fire in a locked, and unoccupied modular classroom. There was no extension, and no injuries. The cause is under investigation. C/T 3:29 p.m. (SBC Pix) pic.twitter.com/ZQNtCLl8Nm— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 19, 2022
Comments