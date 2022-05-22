Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Santa Maria, potential for 50 acres

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a 10 to 15 acre vegetation fire Sunday in Santa Maria off Suey Creek Rd, near Highway 166, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo.

The department said the call time was 12:51 p.m. and the fire was considered to have a moderate to dangerous rate of speed with potential of reaching 50 acres.

Tony Almanza / KEYT

CAL FIRE SLO responded with two air tankers, nine engines and two bulldozers, and Santa Barbara County Fire assisted with extra units.

The Incident Command (IC) requested five additional engines to respond.

Tony Almanza / KEYT

As of 2:34 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO said that firefighters slowed forward progress, and that the fire had reached about 35% containment.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire had grown to over 20 acres.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.