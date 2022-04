SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol said a vegetation fire sparked up near the Santa Barbara Zoo around 4:16 p.m. on Monday.

The fire is located off of Ninos Drive in between the Zoo parking lot and El Escorial Condos, according to an incident response page.

CHP said the fire was moving to a nearby creek bed as of 4:20 p.m.

Joey Buttitta / KEYT

This is a developing story.