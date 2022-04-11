Controlled burn near Painted Cave Road scheduled for this week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Air Pollution Control District of Santa Barbara County said it coordinated a controlled burn on Painted Cave Rd off Highway 154 to last from April 12 to April 14.

Planned with other county agencies and fire departments, this controlled burn is scheduled to burn about 0.10 acres of brush.

Controlled burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation, according to APCD.

APCD also said that the burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

The Air Pollution Control District issued the following health precautions:

If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns. Air Pollution Control District of Santa Barbara County

In addition, APCD said this burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide map of controlled burns, click here to visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System website.