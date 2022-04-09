Skip to Content
Firefighters contain Orcutt kitchen fire

Mike Eliason / SBCF

ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire said firefighters responded to a structure fire call just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Rd.

County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said firefighters contained a small fire in the kitchen that had spread to cabinets and an inside wall of the home.

No injuries were reported, Eliason said no residents were home at the time.

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

