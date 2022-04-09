Firefighters contain Orcutt kitchen fire

ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire said firefighters responded to a structure fire call just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Rd.

County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said firefighters contained a small fire in the kitchen that had spread to cabinets and an inside wall of the home.

No injuries were reported, Eliason said no residents were home at the time.