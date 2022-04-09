Firefighters contain Orcutt kitchen fire
ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire said firefighters responded to a structure fire call just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Rd.
County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason said firefighters contained a small fire in the kitchen that had spread to cabinets and an inside wall of the home.
No injuries were reported, Eliason said no residents were home at the time.
SBC on scene of a small fire in a kitchen that spread to the cabinets and inside wall of a home at 1413 Oak Knoll Rd, Santa Maria. Residents were not home at the time. FF’s checked for further extension, but found none. Investigator en route. No injuries. C/T 2:53 p.m. (SBC Pix) pic.twitter.com/cxBQEgiz4v— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) April 9, 2022
