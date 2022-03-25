Firefighters on scene of two-acre vegetation fire near Highway 166 near Rockfront Ranch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire said it's on scene for a two-acre vegetation fire in Cuyama near Highway 166 and Rockfront Ranch on Friday night.

The fire started just after 6:00 p.m., and as of 8:00 p.m., multiple engines are on the scene with air assistance to battle the remote fire, according to County Fire.

County Fire said the fire has spread over two acres, with potential of spreading to five acres.

View of the Bison incident on Hwy 166 from SBCASU C-3. pic.twitter.com/pUtkL7XY5P — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 26, 2022

Officials said that no structures are threatened, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in.