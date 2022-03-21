Firefighters on scene of 1/4 acre vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County said it's currently on the scene of a 1/4 acre vegetation fire in Los Osos near Butte Dr. and Nevada Ct.

The call time for the fire was around 4:08 p.m. Monday, and firefighters said the fire is contained as of 4:30 p.m.

Crews will remain on the scene for about two hours "for mop up," according to Cal Fire SLO.

VEGETATION FIRE: Butte Dr x Nevada Ct in Los Osos. Forward progress of a 1/4 acre fire has been stopped. #Firefighters on scene mopping up. #ButteIC #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/Snk3CtJqoy — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 21, 2022

No injuries or damaged structures have been reported as of 4:30 p.m.