Firefighters working to contain spot fires near Highway 166 in Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to multiple spot fires near Highway 166 in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon, crews are currently on the scene ensuring containment.

San Luis Obispo County Fire (Cal Fire SLO) said that the department received the initial call just after 3:00 p.m. Friday for several roadside spot fires near Highway 166 and Suey Creek Rd.

Cal Fire SLO and other county fire departments are currently on the scene with four engines and a battalion chief.

California Highway Patrol is also on the scene helping direct traffic.

No injuries or damaged structures have been reported according to Cal Fire SLO.

Cal Fire SLO said that the size or number of spot fires was unknown as of 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as updates come in to the station.