San Luis Obispo City Fire puts out brush fire near homeless encampment

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department said it put out a vegetation fire Saturday morning involving a homeless encampment.

Firefighters responded to the burning area off of Los Osos Valley Rd near Chuparrosa Dr around 7:24 a.m.

The department said crews found a fire about 50' by 50' in size.

The fire caused significant personal property damage involving the homeless encampment, but no injuries were reported according to the department.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

