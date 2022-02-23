Skip to Content
Published 4:26 pm

Firefighters find body after putting out Nipomo mobile home fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reported finding a body after putting out a mobile home fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire SLO said it is investigating with the Sheriff's Office to determine whether the body they found was the homeowner.

No other injuries from this fire have been reported.

The department said the fire damaged the mobile home as well as a nearby outbuilding, both located on the 1200 block of Hetrick Ave. in Nipomo.

PC: Kevin Farage

Just before 3 p.m., Cal Fire SLO said firefighters responded to the scene and found the mobile home fully on fire as well as multiple other exposures to the flames.

Around 3:40 p.m., the department said the fire was contained to the mobile home and one other structure with the assistance of Five Cities Fire and Santa Maria Fire.

The investigation for cause of fire and identifying the body is on going.

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

