Brush clearing in winter months now underway to prevent fire dangers on the Central Coast later on

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The somewhat quieter fire months are also very active days for fire crews trying to get ahead of the dangers they may face in their districts later this year.

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department is one of the agencies with crews and contractors focusing on some of the high risk areas. The city overall has made areas where fire dangers exist near populated areas.

Last week work took place in the Honda Valley park off of Miramonte Drive to remove dry brush.

The area was in the line of fire when the TV hill Loma fire broke out in May 2021 but the flames and embers did not make it in to the brush there, stopping by just a short distance.

Typically in the winter months multiple agencies will work on chipping and fuels reduction programs as a way to reduce high fire zones that could be a volatile danger later in the year.

Residents who pay a fee or assessment in their areas will get the chipping services at a significantly reduced cost.

The Montecito Fire Protection District will begin its chipping program starting February 14.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-11-12.

(More details and video will be added here later today.)