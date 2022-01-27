Short-lived Cambria vegetation fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Firefighters quickly gained control over a vegetation fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was off of Bridge St. and east of the cemetery in Cambria.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the Cambria Fire Department quickly set up control lines to stop the fire from spreading.

Cal Fire SLO said the fire was about 100ft x 100ft spread over brush, trees and heavy duff.

#BridgeIC (UPDATE) Spread of the fire has been stopped. Control lines are almost complete. Firefighters will be on scene several hours for mop up. pic.twitter.com/fxkjHO02Of — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 27, 2022

