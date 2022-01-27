Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 3:10 pm

Short-lived Cambria vegetation fire

Cal Fire SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Firefighters quickly gained control over a vegetation fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was off of Bridge St. and east of the cemetery in Cambria.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo and the Cambria Fire Department quickly set up control lines to stop the fire from spreading.

Cal Fire SLO said the fire was about 100ft x 100ft spread over brush, trees and heavy duff.

For more information and updates from the SLO County Fire Department, click here.

Fire
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content