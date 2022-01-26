Skip to Content
Evacuations lifted as firefighters battle Colorado Fire

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- Firefighters are starting to gain control of a wildfire near Big Sur.

The Colorado Fire, named for the canyon where it erupted, is now 55% contained and burning 700 acres.

Cal Fire says activity was minimal last night.

Right now, crews are strengthening control lines and mopping up hot spots.

All evacuation orders have been lifted.

They've determined the wildfire started when an intentional burn of a debris pile escaped due to high winds.

