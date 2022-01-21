Skip to Content
Two dogs rescued at the scene of a Santa Barbara house fire

Two small dogs were rescued from a house fire in Santa Barbara Friday morning.
John Palminteri/KEYT
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters rescued two small dogs when they arrived at the scene of a home with smoke showing from a window.

The source was in a bedroom of the home in the 300 block of west Islay Street. The fire remains under investigation.

There were no adults home at the time and the occupants may have left about 45 minutes earlier according to those on the scene.

Several city fire crews were dispatched to the call and entered the home.

Visible burn signs were showing by a bedroom window.

The dogs were brought out to clean air and responded well. They did not need special care.

