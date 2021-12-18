Volunteers mend Alisal Fire line

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-The owner of Harris Farm called the bulldozing used as fire suppression is a necessary evil.

Craig Harris said people are volunteering their time to help the native vegetation grow back.

On Saturday, they dug trenches, laid down straw wattles that look like big sausages. They also seeded the banks and scattered hay over the land to keep the seeds in place.

They used all organic material that won't need to be replaced.

People from the local community found the event through social media and postings in local media.

Some firefighters came out on their off day.

Ben Pitterle said these kinds of events are educational for the community in the era of climate change.

Under Channel Keepers' watershed brigade volunteer program a grassroots labor force is helping neighbors recover from fires.

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, Heal the Ocean, Fire Safe Council also took part.

People may follow Watershed Brigade on Facebook to find out more about monthly events.