Alisal fire costs exceed $19-million with flood potential increasing from burn zone

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig says the cost of the Alisal Fire, now more than a week old, is $19.5-million.

In a report to the Board of Supervisors, ten residential structures were destroyed, one was damaged and numerous outbuildings were impacted. There was one injury and no fatalities.

Public Works Director Scott McGolpin says a Tajiguas Landfill Materials Recovery Facility had significant damage. Two concrete walls on a large filter had to be cut down to spread out burning wood chips. Damage is expected to be several million dollars.

The Tajiguas site can not, for now, take the South County trash. That is being trucked to the Toland landfill in Ventura County. Gold Coast, also in Ventura County, will take the recyclables.

With rainy weather expected ahead, "we will see some debris and materials coming down that creek," said McGolpin. He is hoping the state will come through with funding to help with the efforts to keep Refugio road open.

He says a series of debris racks will be going in soon.

Thousands of destroyed acres have drainages into canyons and creeks that flow through populated areas, U.S. Highway 101, Calle Real, and Union Pacific railroad tracks towards the Pacific Ocean.

Red Cross workers continue to patrol in the Refugio Canyon area for anyone looking for help. They are also providing water to residents who have system failures.

The area is being repopulated.

Firefighters are moving into a new command post at El Capitan State Beach from the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

About 250 firefighters will be on the scene this week, working on full containment and patrolling and hot spots.

