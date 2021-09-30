Vandenberg Space Force Base announces planned burns

Fire

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Two planned burns will take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in the coming months in order to reduce the risk of wildfire.

The first burn will occur at Purisima Point Beach from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. It will cover 20 acres including grasslands to coastal sage scrubs.

The second burn will be near Minuteman Beach from Oct. 1 through Dec. 20. This planned burn will cover 50 acres around the beach.

During the selected days the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District will try to minimize the amount of smoke, in hopes of directing it away from populated areas.

If you live near these beaches and are sensitive to smoke, the Air Pollution Control District advises to temporarily relocate during these time periods.

