Firefighters extinguish large chimney fire in two-story Montecito home

Fire

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Montecito Fire Protection District, with help from neighboring fire departments, successfully extinguished a chimney fire that spread throughout a two-story home early Saturday morning.

The fire was first called in by an alarm company around 11:41 p.m. Friday night on the 700 block of Park Lane.

Responding firefighters found a working structure fire at the single-family home. They said it appeared to be a chimney fire that had spread into the walls, second floor and attic.

Fortunately the residents were able to evacuate their home safely.

Montecito Fire brought in over 30 fire personnel to attack the flames, including assistance from Santa Barbara City Fire and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District.

The fire was deemed under control by 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported in connection to this house fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.